13 Killed, Over 40 Missing After Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine; Rescue Ops Underway | Key Updates

Thirteen people were killed as a cloudburst hit close to the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday evening. Police and civil administration are engaged in rescue operations, while the injured have been airlifted for treatment to nearby hospitals. An official on the ground said about 48 people are missing while five have been rescued.

An official of the union territory administration said the Amarnath yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

Here is all you need to know about the cloudburst that took place after heavy rains in the upper reaches of Amarnath:

According to officials, the cloudburst took place around 5.30 pm in the Baltal base camp after heavy rains. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told news agency PTI that a team of the was already based in the affected area and two more from nearby locations of Barari Marg and Panchtarni have reached there.

Army said about 48 people are missing and 13 have died.

Teams of the Kashmir police, ITBP and NDRF are conducting rescue operations. Rescue teams have recovered 13 bodies so far and rescued five persons. There is a fear that the toll may rise, officials said.

Officials said water gushed through some functioning langars at the base camp. Three langars were washed away along with numerous tents.

Phone lines have been disconnected and the yatra route damaged as water gushed from the top of the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches, officials added.

Kashmir IGP said the injured were being airlifted in a helicopter for treatment and the situation is under control as of now.

The ITBP said the rain has stopped for now, but the yatra has been temporarily halted.

Officials said people have been moved to a safer location. ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey said some of the routes have been washed away, and a makeshift system has been created. “Hope the yatra can start tomorrow morning," he added.

Officials on ground zero said boulders were brought down by the force of the water and there were debris strewn across the campsite. Some bodies were recovered from the debris and more could be buried, they added.

Officials also said it will take an entire day to clear out the debris and restore the yatra route. Electricity has been temporarily disconnected to avoid accidents related to electrocution, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah tweeted in response and said all possible assistance is being provided to affected pilgrims. “Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi tweeted. Shah said, “ Regarding the flash flood caused by cloudburst near the cave of Baba Amarnath ji, I have spoken to LG Shri @manojsinha_ ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people’s lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well."

(With PTI inputs)

