8 of Family Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Car In Haryana

Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.
The mishap took place around 3.30 am when an Ertiga car carrying 11 people was on its way from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, the Tribune reported.
The investigation into the matter is underway. The deceased are yet to be identified.
(With inputs from PTI)
