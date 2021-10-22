8 of Family Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Car In Haryana

Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.

The mishap took place around 3.30 am when an Ertiga car carrying 11 people was on its way from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, the Tribune reported.

As per reports, the driver had stopped the car behind a stationary truck between Badli and Farukkhnagar to answer nature’s call. It was then that a truck hit the car from behind leaving its eight occupants dead and three others injured, the investigating officer noted.

The investigation into the matter is underway. The deceased are yet to be identified.

(With inputs from PTI)

