8 Rescued from House on Fire in Delhi's Badli Extension

Eight people were rescued from a fire that broke out at a house in Badli Extension of Outer Delhi area on Wednesday, officials in the fire service said.

On receiving information about the blaze around 5.50 am, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Eight people were rescued. The fire has been doused and the cooling operation was underway, he said, adding the cause of the blaze was being ascertained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.