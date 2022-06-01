8 Years of BJP Govt Buzz Now on NaMo App; PM Shares Glimpses of Special Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the highlights of eight years of the BJP government’s ‘Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan on the NaMo app to reach out to millions of people. This special campaign has interactive and informative features, and the much-talked about section is the gamification section where the user can participate and test their knowledge and earn rewards, and even a merchandise and Modi@20 books autographed by PM Modi.

Key Sections

Take A Pledge: People can take a pledge on any or all of the six themes and show their support to nation building.

Quiz: They can also take part in an MCQ quiz and on answering all questions correctly they get a certificate, which can be downloaded and shared. At present, this is the most popular engagement right now.

Wheel of Progress: On spinning the wheel, citizens will land on one of the six listed schemes and answer a question.

Guess the Image: One has to guess a series of 3 blurred images shown, and identify the name of the photo, which relates to a developmental project.

Word Search: You are encouraged to find the listed words related to development activities in a letter grid

Jumbled: Citizens will see an image with jumbled text around it which needs to be re-arranged to identify the name of the image of developmental initiative.

In the Create and Share section, one can create an e-Card containing quotes from PM Modi and share on social media. While the Sampark Se Samarthan will allow people to upload videos of their own interactions with beneficiaries of government schemes. The videos are in the reel format and contain real-life stories.

Each person would earn a Seva score by participating in new activities. Top earners of would become eligible to interact with PM Modi and share their feedback on the nation building initiatives.

Other rewards include autographed ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ and ‘Exam Warriors’ book and exclusive NaMo merchandise.

The NaMo app was launched in 2015 to provide instant updates and an opportunity to directly receive messages and emails from Modi. The Android-based application is aimed at giving a chance to people to interact with PM Modi and share ideas and suggestions.

