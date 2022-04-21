Home » News » India » 80-year-old Man Dies, Three Injured After EV Battery Explodes in Nizamabad

80-year-old Man Dies, Three Injured After EV Battery Explodes in Nizamabad

A man died and three family members suffered burn injuries when a battery of an electric scooter exploded.(Representational Image)
A man died and three family members suffered burn injuries when a battery of an electric scooter exploded.(Representational Image)

The incident happened when the detachable battery kept on charge in a room burst triggering flames resulting in burn injuries to three people

Advertisement
PTI
Hyderabad // Updated: April 21, 2022, 13:27 IST

A 80-year old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police said.

The incident happened early on Wednesday, when the detachable battery of the electric two-wheeler kept on charge in a room burst triggering flames resulting in burn injuries to three people sleeping there while another family member was injured while trying to douse the flames, they said.

The octogenarian and those injured were admitted to a hospital in Nizamabad town, but after the elderly man’s condition became critical he was referred to a hospital in Hyderabad, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way, police said.

Advertisement

Based on a complaint by the son of the deceased, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the IPC was registered against the electric vehicle company, a police official added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 21, 2022, 13:27 IST