85% of Fresh Covid Cases in Haryana from Gurugram Alone

Gurugram reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, accounting for about 85 per cent of all fresh infections in Haryana, according to the state health bulletin. The state logged a total of 470 new coronavirus infections on the day as the upswing in the number of new cases continued in Gurugram and Faridabad, both NCR districts.

In view of this rising trend, the Haryana government recently made the wearing of face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. According to the latest bulletin, Faridabad has logged 49 new Covid cases.

Of the remaining 20 districts in the state, 24 cases were detected in 11 districts, while nine reported zero new infections. As of now, of the 1,828 active cases of the viral disease in the state, 1,305 are from Gurugram and 418 from Faridabad.

Gurugram’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped from 5.97 per cent on April 18 to 10.25 per cent on April 25. Of the 417 Covid cases reported in Haryana on Sunday, 331 were from Gurugram and 72 from Faridabad.

“Amid the recent surge in the number of infections, Haryana is making preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact-tracing and focused clinical management, along with proactive information, education and communication activities," Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday. Kaushal was speaking at a meeting held through video conference and chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi and the National Capital Region, a Haryana government statement said.

The chief secretary informed that strategies are being formulated to declare micro-containment zones and increase the daily testing capacity in some districts, including Gurugram, which have seen a significant jump in positivity rates.

