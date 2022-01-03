87 Doctors at Patna Hospital Test Covid Positive, Bihar Reports 352 Fresh Infections

Bihar on Sunday reported 352 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 more than the previous day’s figure, while Patna remained the worst affected district, with 87 doctors testing positive for the virus. According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1,074.

On Saturday and Friday, Bihar had registered 281 and 158 fresh cases respectively. However, no fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last four days and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.

Meanwhile, 87 junior doctors at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in the city tested positive for Coronavirus. Officials said that samples of 194 doctors were sent for testing after they complained of symptoms.

Advertisement

The administration has swung into action and embarked on an active contact tracing drive. Patna District Magistrate said that PG hostel of the NMCH hospital will be first containment zone in the city. The IMA function was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, on Saturday two doctors of AIIMS, Patna had tested positive for Covid-19. According to the IMA, Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors’ deaths during the second wave earlier this year.

Other than Patna, the fresh surge has badly hit Gaya, an important Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage centre, which accounted for 110 of the fresh cases. Patna (544) and Gaya (277) together also account for about 80 per cent of the state’s total active caseload. Of the 7,27,529 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state till date, 7,14,358 have recovered. Altogether 6.12 crore samples have been tested so far, including 95,785 in the last 24 hours. The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.