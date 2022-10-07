Nine persons were booked and four reportedly arrested in Karnataka’s Bidar district after a group of people who were part of a Dussehra procession broke into a heritage madrasa and performed pooja early morning on Thursday, police said.

A video of the mob performing pooja inside the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa after breaking in went viral, and nine people were booked for trespassing and four arrested, police said on Friday morning, as per a report by Indian Express.

The nine persons were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident, Syed Mubhashir Ali at Market Police Station. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar told reporters that the persons named in the FIR have been booked for trespassing, as per the report.

Advertisement

Tensions gripped Bidar after the video surfaced and members of the Muslim community on Thursday held protests outside the local police station seeking action against the accused. Security in the area was tightened, and senior police officers assured of stringent action against the perpetrators, as per Deccan Herald.

Protestors also alleged that the 15th century ASI structure was damaged as the mob broke a coconut during the pooja. The police, however, did not confirm the allegation, Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, Additional SP Meghannavar also told reporters that the situation was under control, as per ANI.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on Thursday shared the video on Twitter hitting out at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government over the incident. He accused the BJP of promoting such incidents to “demean Muslims".

Advertisement

The Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar was built in the 1460s and is listed under the monuments of national importance.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here