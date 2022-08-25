9 Dead, 11 Injured in Tempo-Truck Collision on Highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru 

At least nine people, including three children, died after a tempo collided with a truck on the National Highway near Sira in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Thursday.

Around a dozen people were also reportedly injured in the incident and were shifted to hospital for treatment,

All of the accident victims and those injured were daily wage workers and labourers from various parts of Raichur district who were coming towards Bengaluru, said Shahpurwad SP Rahul Kumar who visited the spot.

The Tempo Trax (a multi-utility vehicle) in which the victims were travelling was said to be crowded with nearly 24 passengers, sources said, adding that the deceased include a couple of children, news agency PTI reported.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also Tumakuru district in-charge, in a statement said he has spoken to the district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police and had instructed them to see to it that necessary treatment is provided to the injured.

