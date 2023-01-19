Home » News » India » Child Among 9 Killed After Car Collides with Truck on Goa-Mumbai Highway

Child Among 9 Killed After Car Collides with Truck on Goa-Mumbai Highway

One child was injured in the accident on Mumbai-Goa and is currently undergoing treatment.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 09:02 IST

Maharashtra, India

The accident reportedly took place on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad district. (Photo: ANI)
Nine people including one child reportedly died after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Repoli area in Raigad district.

According to ANI, among the nine people who lost their lives, 3 were woman and one was a child. The Raigad police said, one child was also injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Pictures from the accident site showed a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car completely crushed in the front. Photos of the truck also show heavy damage in the front, suggesting that it might have been a head-on coalition.

More Details Awaited

first published: January 19, 2023, 08:49 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 09:02 IST
