9 Killed After Bus Carrying Close to 50 Passengers Falls into Stream in Andhra, More Feared Dead

At least nine passengers were killed on Wednesday after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a rivulet in Jangareddigudem in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari.

Those who lost their lives include five women, the driver of the vehicle and three others. A rescue operation is underway.

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers. Several others are feared dead.

On Sunday, three people were killed and 15 injured after a truck dashed into a bus that went on to hit another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway under Khopoli police station limits.

The accident took place late Saturday night when a truck hit a bus, which went on to dash into another truck, an official said.

“The driver of one of the trucks, identified as Jagadish Palli (50), and two others, Nitesh Kamble (28) and Bablu Sultan (28) died. Ten people traveling in the bus and five others working on the road were injured," he said.

