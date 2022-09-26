10 Killed, 37 Injured After Tractor Topples into Pond in Lucknow

Ten people died while 37 were injured in an accident in Lucknow’s Itaunja area today, after a tractor trolley with 47 people onboard fell into a pond. The vehicle, which was on its way to a Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a mundan’ ceremony, overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, he said. An ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs each is being extended to the family of the deceased.

Visuals from the spot showed officials inspecting the site of the accident. A JCB is also seen helping with rescue operations that are currently underway. The tractor is said to have toppled into a roadside pond killing nine people.

Advertisement

One of the injured with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital while others undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre in Itaunja are said to be out of danger, the DM said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was called to assist in the search operations is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond, he said.

Investigations are on to find out the reasons behind the accident and feedback is also being taken from the eyewitnesses, he said.

Officials also visited the hospital where the injured were taken to.

Police and administration are on alert to ensure that large numbers of people do not travel especially on narrow roads as this increases the risk of accidents, he said, adding they are also requesting people in this regard.

The DM along with senior district officials and police officials rushed to the spot and instructed the officials to ensure all possible help to the victims. He also met the victims admitted in the CHC Itaunja and enquired about their condition.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here