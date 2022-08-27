9 Pairs of Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab to Get Unreserved Sleeper Coaches

The North Western Railways has introduced unreserved seats in the second-class sleeper coach in 9 pairs of trains travelling to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. These coaches are for the passengers boarding trains in an emergency.

Jaisalmer-Lalgarh Express, Jaipur-Marwar Jn Express, Bathinda-Lalgarh Express, Bathinda-Sriganganagar Express, Hisar-Rewari Express, Bhiwani-Tilakbridge Express, Jodhpur-Rewari Express, Rupasi Express, and Nisampur Express will get the additional unreserved coaches on the designated dates.

Train Number- 14703 and 14704, Jaisalmer-Lalgarh-Jaisalmer Rail will have unreserved coaches from December 14.

Train Number - 19735 and 19736, Jaipur-Marwar Junction-Jaipur to get additional coaches from December 18.

Train Number - 04701 and 14702 Bathinda via Lalgarh to Bathinda Rail to get extra coaches from September 1.

Train Number- 04753 and 04754 from Bathinda via Sriganganagar to Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number - 04755 and 04756, in Bathinda-Sriganganagar-Bathinda Rail Service from September 1.

Train Number- 04835 and 04836 in Hisar-Rewari-Hisar Railway Service from September 1.

Train Number - 14737 and 14738, in Bhiwani-Tilakbridge-Bhiwani rail service from September 1.

Train Number- 14823 and 14824, in Jodhpur-Rewari-Jodhpur Railway Service from December 16.

Train No. 19327 and 19328 in Ratlam-Udaipur City-Ratlam Rail Service from December 5.

Recently, to do away with the burden of the long waiting list, additional temporary coaches were added to the trains. Trains like Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur Express, and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur Express received additional coaches for the convenience of the passengers.

