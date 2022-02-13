IPL Auction 2022

9 Workers Injured in Factory Blast at Gujarat's Bhavnagar

A blast in a Gujarat factory left nine injured on February 13. (Representational Image: ANI)
The workers were present in the factory when the blast occurred suddenly.

News18.com
Bhavnagar // Updated: February 13, 2022, 10:36 IST

Nine workers were injured in a blast at a factory in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around Sunday midnight in Arihant Furnace Rolling Mill, located near Sihor town in the district, nearly 200 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, an official from Sihor police station said.

The workers were present in the factory when the blast occurred suddenly. Nine of them suffered from burn injuries, the official said. All of them were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar, the official said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the blast.

first published: February 13, 2022, 10:36 IST