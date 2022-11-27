9-year-Old Boy Mowed Down By BJP MP's SUV in UP’s Basti

A nine-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by an SUV belonging to a convoy of BJP MP Harish Dwivedi in Basia village near Patel Chowk in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Saturday.

Abhishek Rajbhar, a Class II student was returning home after attending classes at a local primary school when he was critically injured in the accident. The boy was referred to the KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow but succumbed to the injuries while on his way to the state capital.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, following which the police lodged an FIR on Sunday. According to police, the CCTV footage recovered from the spot showed two SUVs after the incident, in which one of the SUVs’ bumper was damaged. MP Dwivedi can also be seen in the footage inspecting the vehicle’s damaged bumper.

Police have registered a case under the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving against the unidentified driver of the SUV belonging to BJP MP Harish Dwivedi.

“Yesterday, a 9-year-old was going home from school when he met with an accident on the way and died during treatment. Relatives say that a four-wheeler in which a public representative was travelling rammed into him. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway," said Alok Prasad, circle officer (CO), Sadar, Basti.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Shatrughan Rajbhar, alleged that police took no action against the BJP MP or the driver despite the vehicle and the MP being clearly visible in the CCTV footage recovered from the incident site.

“He was my only son and we had high hopes for him," the inconsolable father added.

