Building Collapses in Delhi's Bawana Area, 9-year-old Girl Among Four Killed; More People Feared Trapped

At least four people were killed after a building collapsed in north Delhi’s Bawana area on Friday, according to reports. The fire department officials received information about the incident at 2.48 pm and four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The deceased people were identified as: Rukaiya Khatoon (55), Shahzad (25), Danish (24) and Afrina (9). The bodies recovered by DFS with the help of other agencies were moved to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital by CATS.

The police were informed that the building near the Delhi Jal Board had collapsed and four to five people are reportedly buried under debris. The police rushed to the spot and found that the collapsed building was the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas in which there were about 300 to 400 flats, a senior police officer said.

Two women were pulled out of the debris of the building and rushed to a hospital. Their condition is out of danger, they said.

Three JCB, one hydra machine and two ambulances reached the spot and rescue operation was started, they said. Besides, two to three more people are likely to be trapped underneath the rubble. Rescue operation is going on. Both the rescued women are out of danger, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

