90% of Mustard Oil Adulterated; Stop Using Oil for Prices to Fall, Assam BJP MLA Says

Amid steep inflation in mustard oil prices, BJP MLA from Assam’s Dispur constituency Atul Bora said on Monday if people reduced the consumption of oil, the rates will come down, and the outlets producing “spurious oil" will also shut down. “Mark my words, 90% of the mustard oil in the market is adulterated. I don’t eat mustard oil instead I enjoy boiled food. In Arunachal Pradesh, most of the families have not seen mustard oil."

Price rise has been the hot potato in the recently concluded bypolls whose results will be declared on November 2.

Though BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said on Sunday evening it was Bora’s “personal opinion" on the rising mustard oil prices, he echoed his sentiments and said people suffering from heart ailments should stop using all kinds of oil, let alone mustard oil. “…things shall look up again when there is a surplus at places of cultivation," said Kalita.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last Friday had expressed state’s willingness to cut its share on VAT if the prices do not come down in a months’ time.

“BJP’s justification is baseless and has no correlation with reality. BJP forces things with money and muscle power. Corruption is at peak and the party has emptied the reserve bank reserves. Only thing that rises in the country at this moment are the share prices and all know who control the trade here" says Abhijit Mazumdar, spokesperson of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier, BJP MLA in Chhattisgarh and former state minister Brijmohan Agrawal had stoked a controversy when he said those who call inflation a national calamity should stop eating food and using petrol. Congress, which is in power in the state, termed his statement “shameful" and said the day is not far when the saffron party will ask those who oppose the BJP-led Centre to leave the country.

