91 Sewerages Pollute Yamuna Before it Reaches Agra, No Solution in Sight

The Yamuna, which is the holiest river in Hinduism after the Ganges, is facing a huge threat from pollution. As many as 91 drains are dumping waste, including industrial and human, into the river, turning the water poisonous by the minute.

Unknown to many, the Yamuna has to go through as many as 91 dirty drains before reaching the Taj Mahal from the Kailash Ghat. These drains, carrying toxic urban waste, flow directly into the Yamuna. Of these, 61 are situated in Agra alone.

Not only does this thoughtless dumping of urban industrial and human waste into the river make the water unsafe for drinking but also endangers the lives of aquatic creatures. In the course of its journey from Kailash Ghat to Agra, it has to suffer these polluting drains as many as three times.

A lot of schemes have been devised to purify Yamuna, but they yielded little to no results. As part of efforts to purify and detoxify the river, the Yamuna purification project was also connected with the Namami Gange scheme. But no project could save Yamuna from pollution.

According to reports, around Rs. 48 crore has been given this year to the Byabang company to treat the waste coming in from the sewers and drains falling directly into Yamuna. But its effect is not visible at all.

Even today, sewers are flowing freely into Yamuna without any attempt being made to stop or neutralize them. The governments of the concerned states are not paying any attention to this severe crisis.

