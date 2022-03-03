92 Per Cent of Covid-19 Deaths in India This Year Were Unvaccinated: Health Ministry

Unvaccinated individuals account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India so far this year, the Health Ministry said Thursday, even as it asserted the country is in a "vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase" now and it is "rational" to open schools, colleges, economic activities and normal affairs of society while taking necessary precautions. Addressing a press conference here, senior health ministry officials said 74 per cent of adolescents between 15-18 years of age have been administered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 39 per cent given both doses.

They said India witnessed considerably lower number of Covid deaths due to vaccine development, its rapid deployment, acceptance and wide coverage. They said the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 98.9 per cent effective in preventing mortality, while both doses are 99.3 per cent effective.

They said that the efforts of healthcare, frontline workers coupled with vaccination coverage helped in effective containment of the recent Covid surge. V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), said, "We are in a vaccine-enabled low coronavirus phase. It is rational to open schools, colleges, resorts, economic activities and normal affairs of society. But we should be watchful and vigilant. Presently, 29 districts across the country have over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate, while 34 districts have a positivity rate between 5-10 per cent, the officials said.

They said that with whole of government and whole of society approach India has been able to avert the crisis of potentially devastating magnitude of Covid seen in other countries.

