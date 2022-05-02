99 Pc of Tamil Nadu Hospitals Fail to Comply With Fire Prevention Norms, Says Official

In Tamil Nadu, 99 percent of hospitals had fire safety violations, said Jawaharlal Shanmugam, a member of the Fire Safety Arrangements Review Committee appointed by the Tamil Nadu government.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Tamil Nadu, he said, “We have inspected 6,789 hospitals in Tamil Nadu for fire safety. Unfortunately, 99 percent of the hospitals have violated the rules. Most hospitals do not have the so-called setback space around the building. That is where other constructions have taken place."

He further added that by violating the rules, many hospitals are using the basement of the building. Meanwhile, violations have taken place without differences between government and private hospitals in the state. “A report regarding the matter has been submitted to the court. The court will make further decisions," Shanmugam said.

“On February 5 and 6, 2018, I myself along with PWD officials and senior professors went to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on behalf of the team and examined it for two complete days and gave a 15-page report. It is not surprising that there was an accident in this hospital’s building. (A major fire broke out in the medical equipment storage room at the back of tower 2 of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on April 27). Oxygen cylinders shouldn’t have been placed with other medical equipment. The kitchen, which emits a lot of heat, is located near that particular block, which is a restricted place. However, Rs 12 crore was then allocated to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital alone for fire safety measures. A total of Rs 110 crore was subsequently allocated to other medical colleges. Rs 75 crore has been allocated to district government hospitals. Security arrangements have been improved in several hospitals in the name of our team’s recommendations," Shanmugam said.

