A Bridge to Beauty, Tourists: PM Modi to Inaugurate Sabarmati Riverfront FOB on Sunday. Take a Look

As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad’s iconic Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade. Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added — a foot overbridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.
This 300-metre bridge which connects the east and west of the Sabarmati Riverfront will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
This bridge will provide connectivity to multi-level car parking and various public development on East and West Bank from the plaza between the Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to the proposed art/cultural/ exhibition centre on the East Bank.
The bridge which is unique in its design – both technically and visually – will also augment the status of the riverfront as well as of the city.
PM Modi will also inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday.
The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes — rebirth, rediscover, restore, rebuild, rethink, relive and renew — it said. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here