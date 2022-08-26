A Bridge to Beauty, Tourists: PM Modi to Inaugurate Sabarmati Riverfront FOB on Sunday. Take a Look

As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad’s iconic Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade. Keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind, another attraction has been added — a foot overbridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

This 300-metre bridge which connects the east and west of the Sabarmati Riverfront will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

This bridge will provide connectivity to multi-level car parking and various public development on East and West Bank from the plaza between the Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to the proposed art/cultural/ exhibition centre on the East Bank.

Advertisement

The bridge which is unique in its design – both technically and visually – will also augment the status of the riverfront as well as of the city. ​

PM Modi will also inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday.

The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes — rebirth, rediscover, restore, rebuild, rethink, relive and renew — it said. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here