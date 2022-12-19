A Fitting Finale, Football Wins: Sadhguru on Argentina’s Thrilling FIFA World Cup Win

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru was spotted at the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar on Sunday. Tweeting after Argentina beat France to lift title on penalties, Sadhguru tweeted: “A fitting finale. Football wins! Congratulations to Argentina & France on a truly high caliber game.

Sadhguru, who is spearheading the Save Soil movement, was also seen kicking off the #ScoreForSoil campaign ball ahead of the match. The campaign, against the backdrop of the Football World Cup, encourages people to upload a video on social media of their best football shot with the hashtag #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement.

The Save Soil Movement is bringing the world’s attention to save the dying soil and is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives.

In probably the wildest final in the World Cup’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Lionel Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.

