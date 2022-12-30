Home » News » India » ‘A Glorious Century Rests at Feet of God’: PM Modi Recalls Visit to Mother for Her 100th Birthday

'A Glorious Century Rests at Feet of God': PM Modi Recalls Visit to Mother for Her 100th Birthday

PM Modi took to Twitter to announce her mother, Heeraben’s, demise, and remembered that one thing his mother had told him when he recently visited her – ‘work with intelligence, live life with purity’

News Desk

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

December 30, 2022

New Delhi, India

In this June 18, 2022 file photo, PM Narendra Modi was with his mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)
In this June 18, 2022 file photo, PM Narendra Modi was with his mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God…" tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Friday morning to announce the passing away of his mother, Heeraben, 100.

Heeraben was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Modi said on Twitter on Friday.

PM Modi also recalled his visit to Gujarat on her mother’s 100th birthday this year. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," Modi tweeted.

The PM has reached Ahmedabad to perform last rites. In a video released by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen carrying mortal remains of her mother.

Sources within the family released a statement on Friday, “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba."

Later today, the PM will attend scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter. He is likely to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah in West Bengal besides launching various developmental projects in the state.

first published: December 30, 2022, 09:02 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 09:11 IST
