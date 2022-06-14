'A Good Ally': Israeli Envoy Meets UP CM, Tie-ups in Defence, Police Modernisation, Agriculture Discussed

An Israeli delegation led by ambassador Naor Gilon met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday as the two sides discussed joining hands in the fields of defence, police modernisation, agricultural modernisation, provisioning of better irrigation facilities for farmers and potable water in Bundelkhand region.

While meeting the delegation at his official residence in the state capital, the CM said that India-Israel ties have touched new heights in recent years and UP is ready to play a positive role in the betterment of mutual relations between the two countries.

The chief minister said that with the cooperation of Israel, two Centres of Excellence were established in Basti and Kannauj districts of Uttar Pradesh, both of which are achieving success in their objectives.

He said that the plan is to establish a new Centre of Excellence in the field of horticulture and vegetable production. “In this work also we will get necessary cooperation from Israel," he added.

During the meeting, the ambassador of Israel also congratulated Yogi Adityanath on his unprecedented victory in the recent assembly elections and spoke about his wholesome experience of working with UP.

During the talks, Gilon said that Israel and India have strong strategic ties. “With Uttar Pradesh, we are in the role of a good ally for many areas. In the near future, Israel is going to collaborate with Uttar Pradesh in various fields including defence production," he said.

The CM, while welcoming the delegation, said that bilateral relations between India and Israel are getting stronger as the two countries have had strong diplomatic ties for over 30 years.

Yogi Adityanath said that the Defence Industrial Corridor being established in Uttar Pradesh is full of investment opportunities for Israel. “We have huge land, adequate human resources. We are providing all necessary resources to the investor companies interested in defence production. This is a good platform for Israel. Israel has good experience in drone and anti-drone technology and it should be considered for investment in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor," he added.

The CM said that Uttar Pradesh has one of the largest civil police forces in the world. “We are working on a plan to modernise our police force. Israel can help us in this work. Israel can also be a good ally in the strengthening of forensic labs," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that UP is the largest state of India in terms of population with 25 crore people and there is also a big market here. Along with agriculture, there is immense potential for development in the field of food processing in the state. Israel can make its proposals in this area, he said.

The chief minister said that the state government is developing a Medical Device Park on the Yamuna Industrial Expressway near Delhi and Israeli companies are invited to invest here.

Stating that a new project is being proposed in the Bundelkhand region in the field of irrigation and drinking water with the technical cooperation of Israel, the CM said that its feasibility report is out and soon the detailed project report will be ready. The success of this project will be beneficial for the farmers of Bundelkhand, and the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ will be successful in achieving its objectives.

The ambassador thanked the chief minister for his time and for a constructive meeting, saying that Israel and the Government of India have strong strategic relations, which became more prominent after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 and the two countries will work together in new areas.

“The Government of Israel, along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, will take forward the work they are doing in the field of agriculture and irrigation, better availability of water and water conservation to increase the income of farmers. Uttar Pradesh and Israel will speed up the process by putting in joint efforts," the ambassador said.

