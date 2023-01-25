After almost eight months on the run, one of the main shooters in the Punjab intelligence headquarters attack case has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The attacker has been identified as Deepak Ranga who had reportedly fired the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. Deepak had been absconding since the RPG attack.

Deepak Ranga hails from Surakpur village in Haryana’s Jhajjar and is reportedly a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, Deepak has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including killings. He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa.

The NIA had registered the case on September 20 after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in the northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

It had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs, etc, across borders through a widespread inter-state network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers, and explosives traffickers.

Since the registration of 3 criminal cases against the above terror-gangster-drug smuggler network, NIA has already arrested 19 members of various organised criminal gangs, 2 arms suppliers and a big financier connected with the network under UAPA. Canada-based Arsh Dalla has been designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the MHA on January 9, 2023. Further action to dismantle the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus and infrastructure would be intensified in the near future, officials say.

