A Social Media Post, Threats Thereafter & Then a Murder: Timeline of Udaipur Tailor’s Beheading

Two men slit the throat of a 20-year-old tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, in broad daylight in Udaipur on Tuesday, days after he made a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Following the incident, local residents staged protests, internet services were suspended in the area and a curfew imposed. The accused, who were arrested from Rajsamand, filmed the incident and put in social media saying they were avenging an insult to Islam. Additional police force was deployed in the city even as chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder and appealed for calm.
Here’s a timeline of the events leading to the murder of the tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal:
- Victim uploads social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
According to the victim’s relatives, the young tailor had made a social media post in the support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma 10 days ago. She had recently made comments against Prophet Mohammad, over which the saffron party took action and suspended her after backlash from Muslim countries.
- Victim arrested for social media post
Kanhaiya Lal was also arrested by the local police over his remarks made on social media.
- Victim out on bail
However, the tailor, who has a shop the city’s Dhan Mandi area, was soon released on bail. He was out on bail when the incident took place.
- Victim receives threats
The victim soon started receiving threats after he made the social media post. According to his relatives, he received multiple threats from different sources.
- Victim approaches police for protection
Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya then approached the police for protection. But, his relatives alleged, his complaint was not taken seriously. They have alleged that no action was taken by police on his the victim’s complaint.
- Victim is murdered
The tailor was beheaded in broad daylight and the incident filmed by the accused. According to police, the accused came to his shop on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them — who later identified himself as Riaz — the other attacked him with a cleaver. The other man also shot the murder on his mobile phone. The two men fled the scene and later uploaded the clip on social media.
In the video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. The assailants also indirectly referred to Nupur Sharma.
As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters and stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow its removal only after the murderers are arrested and compensation – Rs 50 lakh and a government job – given to the victim’s family.
