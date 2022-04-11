A Step Away From IAF Chopper, Man Falls to Death: Horrific Video of Jharkhand Rescue Ops | WATCH

From hope to horror in seconds – the video of a man being rescued from the site of Jharkhand ropeway mishap, slipping from the chopper and falling to his death has emerged, highlighting the difficulty of the rescue operation.

In the video, the man, who is said to be from Burdwan in West Bengal, is seen holding on to the rope dangling from the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper.

Battling the force of the wind and chopper blades, he is seen reaching close to the cockpit.

Advertisement

In the background, onlookers are heard heaving a sigh of relief.

But just as he is about to be pulled in, the man slips and falls to his death.

Three people were killed and several injured after some cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Monday. Two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in the rescue operations in Deoghar district, according to IAF.

As of 6.25 pm, 25 people have been rescued and 23 people remain trapped mid-air in a row of cable cars, according to PTI.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Ropeway Accident LIVE Updates

Speaking to CNN-News18, Anil, one of the survivors, said the administration was successful in providing water and food to them and thanked the IAF for rescuing them. “We weren’t sure if we would survive. But the IAF rescued us. We kept calling the helpline number and got information about our situation."

Advertisement

Sushila Devi, another passenger stuck on the ropeway, said, “We were stuck since 4pm on Sunday evening and were brought down through ropes by the IAF. We were scared to come down using a rope, but didn’t have a choice."

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are assisting in the operation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.