A Stop in Vadodara for 'Largest Pvt Home' Laxmi Vilas Palace, Jami Masjid: Day 2 Onboard Garvi Gujarat

It was a day as fine as any, after some light showers on Wednesday night, when we reached Vadodara and visited tourist attractions, including the Lakshmi Vilas Palace and Jami Masjid.

Dating back to the 15th Century, the Masjid — named Jami to show respect to women — is widely considered one of the finest mosques in western India. It also has a worship section for women, a rare feature, according to the local guide who gave us a tour.

The 19th Century Lakshmi Vilas Palace, according to the official state tourism website, is built over 500 acres — the largest private home made till date which is four times the size of Buckingham Palace. It is still the residence of Vadodara’s royal family.

It was interesting that despite the fact that we had a late start from Delhi, the train managed to cover the distance on time. We reached Vadodara railway station at 9am sharp though our scheduled time was 10.30am. However, we had to stay inside the train for the next hour-and-a-half until other arrangements were made. After spending time at Vadodara station, we moved ahead by train and got down at Vishwamitri station, which is around five kilometres from Vadodara station.

It was a pleasant surprise to find a red-carpet welcome at the station with local artistes performing ‘garba’. The guests were showered with flowers and welcomed with a bouquet at the first stop of the eight-day journey.

We were provided with a bus, which will be our mode of transport for the next two days. From the station, we were taken to Lakshmi Vilas Palace.

Styled in the Indo-Saracenic Revival architecture, the palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. With distinct European interiors, the palace boasted of modern amenities such as elevators at the time of construction.

The palace has well-maintained mosaics, chandeliers and artworks, as well as a highly impressive collection of weaponry and art. Paintings by famous artist late Raja Ravi Verma, who was specially commissioned by the then Maharaja of Baroda, adorn the palace.

Other buildings within the complex included the palace banquets and conventions, Moti Baug Palace and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum building. It also houses the Moti Bagh Cricket Ground, the offices of the Baroda Cricket Association and a rare indoor teak-floored tennis and badminton court.

Our visit was just to the palace and the quick tour took around an hour. By 12.30pm, we were on our way to our hotel for the night stay.

We checked-in and had our lunch at the hotel. Around 3.30pm, we left for Jami Masjid in Champaner, about 50 kilometres from Vadodara. The mosque is a part of the Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

We were also supposed to go to the Kali Mata temple at Pavagadh but since the ropeway was not functional, we had to give the temple a miss since it was situated on a hill top.

The 16th Century mosque is a fine blend of Jain and Muslim architecture. If one finds themselves admiring verses from the Quran, the leitmotifs of Jain architecture such as the sun and lotus can also not be missed.

The gigantic structure has two imposing ‘minars’ situated on either side of the central entrance to the prayer hall meant for the royals.

The building has three entries — one for royals, one for the common man and a third in the northern side for women. The section of the prayer hall, which was meant for women, was separated by a perforated screen. The main structure has seven ‘mehrabs’ (prayer niches). It is believed that Jami Masjid has served as a model for later mosque architecture in India.

From Champaner-Pavagadh, we headed back to the hotel and reached around 8pm after which we were served dinner.

For the third day, that is Thursday, we will visit the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, which is 86 kilometres from Vadodara. The drive may take around 2-2.30 hours.​

