Lord Krishna is unique in a number of ways, and there is a temple in Gujarat’s Dwarka, his kingdom, where the visitors are offered and asked to donate water. The temple of Rukmini, the chief wife of Krishna, seeks water from the visitors.

On their fifth day with the IRCTC-operated Bharat Gaurav ‘Garvi Gujarat’ train, which started an eight-day journey on February 28, News18 went to Dwarkadhish temple, Rukmini Mandir and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga apart from Beyt Dwarka.

Holi with Krishna in Dwarka

The day started quite early with the train reaching the Dwarka station around 6 am, and the Dwarkadhish temple is around 2.5 km away from the railway station.

While Holi in Vrindavan is famous, in Dwarka too, the colour and pomp are vivid.

The temple was flooded with people since Holi is approaching. While it is ‘Brij ki Holi’ that takes the limelight, Holi with Krishna in Dwarka is no less magical.

People from across the state come here to celebrate Holi with Krishna, the King of Dwarka. Many of the communities come walking from faraway places.

The celebration had already started as scores of people were standing on the temple premises with colours flying all around, even though there is still time in Holi.

The majestic Dwarkadhish temple is situated next to Gomti River and the Arabian Sea. Its heavily sculptured walls cocoon the sanctum with the main Krishna idol. The walls have intricately carved mythical characters and legends.

There was a long queue and brisk checking on the temple premises that has been renovated several times, especially leaving imprints of 16th and 19th centuries.

It is believed to have been established more than 2,500 years ago by Lord Krishna’s great grandson, Vajranabh.

The 43 m high spire is topped with a flag made from 52 yards of cloth that flutters in the soft breeze from the Arabian Sea behind the temple. During Holi, it is changed five times.

Rukmini Mata Temple is around 2.5 km away from the Krishna temple. Visiting the temple is a crucial part of the trip as it is said that the journey of Dwarka is incomplete without the Rukmini Mata temple visit.

It is situated on the outskirts of the city in a deserted location. But why is this temple so far away from the Krishna temple and why does it seek and offer water?

It is said that Krishna and Rukmini invited sage Durvasa, a legendary Rishi, to Dwarka. In turn, he asked the couple to pull a chariot to take him to their house for a meal. On the way, when Rukmini asked for water to quench her thirst, Lord Krishna prodded the ground with his tow, and the River Ganges appeared. Rukmini quenched her thirst but forgot to ask the sage if he wanted a drink of water too. Durvasa felt insulted and cursed her that she would live separately from her husband.

The temple is believed to be located at the same location where this incident happened and it is also the same reason that she is offered water by visitors. It is said to be more than 2,500 years old but it may have been reconstructed over time. The present temple is said to belong to the 12th century. It is much more modest than Dwarkadhish in structure and sculpture but inspires the same devotional fervour.

Carvings of gods and goddesses embellish the exteriors and the main idol of Rukmini is housed in the sanctum.

The visit was followed by a slightly longer journey towards Beyt Dwarka, situated around 35 km from Rukmini temple.

It is a small island off the coast of Dwarka and accessed through a boat from Okha. While Dwarka was the workplace of Krishna, Byet Dwarka was his home. The island houses a temple of the same name.

The day concluded with the visit to Nageshvar Jyotirlinga. Legends say that it was here that a demon Daaruka imprisoned Shiva’s devotee Supriya.

The chants of ‘Om Namah Shivay’ by Supriya invoked Lord Shiva who arrived here and vanquished the demon. A self-manifested Shivalinga appeared here and is prayed to this date.

The next two days will be visiting Sabarmati Ashram, Adhlaj stepwell, Dandi Kutir, Akshardham temple, Sun temple and Rani Ki Vav in Ahmedabad.

