A Theyyam's Soothing Words to a Muslim Woman Viral in Kerala: 'Your Are Not an Outsider'

A video clip, two minutes and 20-seconds-long, highlighting how dissimilarities in faith and worship can be bridged through compassion and empathy, is viral in Kerala for the past three days. In the video, captured on a cellphone at a household in Kasaragod district, a Muthappan Theyyam performer can be seen wiping away tears and addressing the concerns of a Muslim woman who looked almost hesitant to approach him. He holds her hand, consoles her and vows to alleviate her misery.

Theyyam is a ritualistic art and dance form that contains aspects of the ancient style of worship of gods and goddesses in northern Kerala, especially the Kannur and Kasargod districts. Theyyam which is ‘deivam’ in Malayalam meaning God has warriors, local spirits, tribal deities and even Muslim characters from ancient fables.

Among them, the Muthappan Theyyam, considered the personification of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, is a hunter god who enjoys boiled gram and fish as well as alcohol. His shrines, called Madappura, are open to people from all cultures and castes and the most important of all Muthappan shrines is Kannur’s Parassinikadavu.

Believers organise Theyyam rituals at their houses too and they consider while a person is a Theyyam, he leaves the human form and attains a divine form and they feel the Theyyam is a god.

Balakrishnan PV, of Padna Kadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat in Kasargod, had organised the Theyyam ritual in his house on February 15 as an offering to the deity. Among the crowd who came to the home, there was his neighbour MT Ramlath, too.

The homemaker, in black abaya and hijab, had Rs 20 in her hand as an offering. She wanted to go after a glance of the Theyyam. However, Muthappan Theyyam beckoned her to the front and the next two-and-a-half minutes changed her life. The interaction between the Theyyam and the woman was recorded and shared on social media by KV Shaju, an electrician and relative of Balakrishnan.

“Come here, you’re not an outsider. Are you? Did you feel that way? Did you feel that by your deeds, caste and religion, you’re different?" asked Sani Peruvnnan who was performing as the Theyyam. “In your life, you may feel that way, but in front of Muthappan, don’t be like that. Did you see Muthappan? Are you happy? What do you want to tell Muthappan? Do you have any problems in life?" Theyyam asked the woman.

On hearing this, Ramlat started whispering her concerns to the Theyyam with moist eyes and the compassionate Theyyam held her hands and asked her not to cry. “Don’t cry. You must be wondering you offer Namaz five times a day and follow the tenets of Islam and yet why you are not getting lasting happiness in this world. You have not committed any mistakes or hurt anyone. You have always wanted everyone, even your enemies, to be happy," said Theyyam.

“For me, the mosque and the shrine are not different. I am also your master. Do you find any difference in your Nabi, the Mahadevan or the Muthappan? Hold tight to your faith. I will hold you tight," he assured her.

The video, that concludes with Muthappan blessing the woman, went to garner thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Sani belongs to the Vannan community which has traditional rights to perform the Muthappan Theyyam. He used to teach drawing in Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Nileshwar before he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a full-time Theyyam artist.

Ramlath’s husband Abdul Kareem lost his job as a cook in a restaurant in Mumbai two years ago. They have a son and two daughters studying in classes 9, 7, and 4.

