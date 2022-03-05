A 'Wheaty' Affair: Afghanistan Slams Poor Quality Wheat Sent By Pakistan, Heaps Praise on India

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has expressed its unhappiness over the wheat supplied by Pakistan to the country, and heaped praise on the quality of Indian wheat, CNN News18 has learnt.

According to sources, the Taliban government is upset with Pakistan due to the poor quality of wheat donated to Kabul as response to the appeal of the United Nations to supply humanitarian aid to the country.

The newly-formed government in Afghanistan acknowledged that Islamabad had sent tons of wheat to them, but criticised its poor quality. They said that they had no option but to throw it away, according to sources.

Claiming that the wheat sent by Pakistan was rotten, authorities also said that the food grain supplied to them by India was of high-quality. Officials further said that Pakistani wheat was not healthy enough to eat, while its Indian counterpart was nutritious.

This came after Pakistan blocked Indian wheat via Wagha for almost two months. The first shipment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat sent by India for Afghan people via Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian aid reached Jalalabad in Afghanistan on February 26. The shipment was part of the commitment made by the government of India to supply 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat for the people of Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, along with Mamundzay and WFP Country Director Bishaw Parajuli, flagged off the convoy of trucks at a ceremony at Amritsar’s Attari border crossing.

India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 last year, seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24. Following the Pakistani response, both sides were in touch to finalise the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.

