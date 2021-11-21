Aadhaar 2.0: Top Govt Officials, Experts to Brainstorm on Expanding Usage, Achieving International Standard

Top government officials and experts from India and abroad will brainstorm over three days in the coming week over how to improve and expand the use of Aadhaar in a digital economy and work towards developing Aadhaar as an “International Digital Identity Standard".

The three-day workshop titled ‘Aadhaar 2.0 – Ushering the Next Era of Digital Identity and Smart Governance’ will see the presence of Ministers of Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former UIDAI chiefs Nandan Nilekani, RS Sharma and Ajay Bhushan Pandey, PM’s Economic Council Chairman Bibek Debroy, finance secretary TV Somanathan, IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Private players like Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and experts from the World Bank like Global Director for Social Protection and Jobs, Michal Rutkowski, and professors from IITs and IISC will be attending too.

“After over a decade of Aadhaar entering into our lives as the most-trusted identity, we at UIDAI couldn’t be more excited to start the next phase of evolution in the identity space, aiming to simplify many aspects of the digital economy," says the agenda of the workshop that has been reviewed by News18.

On the discussion table is “expanding use of Aadhaar to boost Digital Economy", the development of “Aadhaar as an International Digital Identity Standard" as well as usage of smart devices as a “universal authenticator" for Aadhaar.

A government official said given the Aadhaar is a “Trusted Id" with biometrics and e-KYC authentication, the government feels it can be used even internationally as a digital identity standards besides in India. The workshop will also discuss strengthening and simplifying service delivery under Aadhaar, how to provide a platform and means to deliver innovative digital solutions and to evolve and transition the Digital ID’s understanding “with a special focus on Social Inclusion" and how Aadhaar is a key to “inclusive growth and empowerment".

The workshop will also discusses ways to strengthen and simplify the Aadhaar enrolment and update ecosystem for people as well as the legal aspects of data security and privacy and adoption of new technologies in Aadhaar.

“The workshop will provide an opportunity to feed into the regional and global debates, while reflecting on India-specific challenges and opportunities to share best practices in terms of people, processes, technology, research, regulatory framework, legal policy and governance," the agenda of the three-day workshop says.

