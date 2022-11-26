Aaftab 'Dated' Psychologist, Invited Her to Mehrauli House While Shraddha's Body Parts Were in Fridge

Delhi police has identified the woman who visited accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s Mehrauli residence after he allegedly killed his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and chopped her body into 35 pieces. According to police, the woman is a doctor by profession, and Aaftab met her through the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’.

The pieces of Shraddha’s body were kept inside the refrigerator when Aaftab invited the woman- who is a psychologist by profession- at his place, according to police sources. The woman has been interrogated, police said.

Earlier, Delhi police had written to ‘Bumble’- the same platform where he had first met Shraddha- in connection with the investigation. Poonawala had reportedly met several women through the dating app.

Poonawala Sent To Tihar Jail

Meanwhile, Poonawala has been transferred to Delhi’s Tihar jail on Saturday evening. He was sent to judicial custody for 13 days by a Delhi Court earlier in the day.

As per sources, Aaftab will be kept in prison number 4 at Tihar jail, and he will be kept under 24 hours CCTV surveillance. “Further, jail authorities will also keep an eye on him… Aftab will not be able to do much movement in the jail, there will be a ban on his exit from the cell for some time," they said.

Delhi Police Yet to Receive DNA Test Report

Delhi Police on Saturday said it is yet to receive the DNA test report in connection with the case. According to police, the blood samples of the father and brother of Walkar have been collected for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching with the body parts that have been recovered in the Mehrauli case till now.

“The DNA test report has not been received by police," Special CP (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda, said.

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

On Friday, the polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

The police are yet to find the victim’s skull, her remaining body parts, as well as the weapon, used to dismember the body.

(With PTI inputs)

