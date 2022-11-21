'Aaftab Has Now Shown Remorse': Delhi Police Seeks Court Nod for Accused's Polygraph Test | Key Points

As gory details of Shraddha Walkar’s heinous murder case keep surfacing, the Delhi Police on Monday moved a lower court seeking permission for accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s Polygraph test, without which his consent for the narco test cannot be sought. As per sources, Aaftab finally showed some remorse for Shraddha’s brutal murder and the aftermath that followed.

His narco analysis will not be conducted on Monday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said. “We are not conducting the narco test on Aaftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta. During the polygraph test, several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and skin conductivity are measured and recorded while a person is investigated.

Here’s what we know so far:

Aaftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18, dismembering her body, storing parts in a fridge and then disposing them of in areas around Mehrauli. He was held in mid-November, after which he was questioned by the Delhi Police, along with several friends of the couple.

Among those who were questioned and whose statements were recorded include Shraddha’s friends Laxman Nadar, Rahul Rai, Godwin, Shivani Mhatre and her husband, Aftab-Shraddha’s flat owner, Shraddha’s manager Karan Bahri, Shraddha-Aftab’s flat owner Jayshree Patkar, Secretary of Park, where Aftab’s family lived - Abdullah Khan, Ramdas Kevat, President of Park and Govind Yadav, the owner of Packers and Movers, who sent Aftab’s goods from Vasai to Chhatarpur. With one more statement recorded on Monday, the number of people whose statements were recorded have reached 11.

The couple rented an apartment in Delhi’s Mehrauli, which was searched by the police on Sunday. The Maidan Garhi pond was also emptied to look for Shraddha’s remains, and some parts of her skull were recovered. Police also recovered two plastic bags from the couple’s Mehrauli house.

Aaftab shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it, a police official said on Monday. Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the national capital, he and Walkar fought about who would pay for shifting the items from their house in Vasai area of Palghar.

On Monday, a Delhi Police team went to the Bidhuri Dental Clinic in the national capital to seek a second opinion from the doctor on the jaw that was recovered recently. The police wanted to match the denture (which has been treated) with the jaw that was recovered at the Mehrauli forest, an ANI report said.

Delhi Police is also working on a theory suggesting Shraddha was not strangulated at all. Earlier, police said Aaftab was “high on marijuana" when he killed Shraddha. They had been having fights regarding finances.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Aaftab and Shraddha travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips prompted the accused to kill his partner.

Police began a search operation for Shraddha’s remains right after Aaftab’s arrest, and have so far recovered 30 to 35 items, including some bones, blood samples and DNA samples for their identification, among other things.

Sources revealed that Aaftab finally showed “some remorse" on Shraddha’s brutal murder. His police remand ends on Tuesday, and he will be produced in court again.

A team of Delhi Police camping in Mumbai to probe the case, will question the staff of the five-star hotel in the city where Aaftab worked as a trainee chef. Two police officers of the Delhi Police will question the staff about Aftab, while one officer will carry on the probe in Vasai in Palghar, news agency ANI reported.

(with inputs from PTI)

