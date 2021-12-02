Aaj Ka Panchang, December 02, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

December 2 will mark the Krishan Paksha Trayodashi Tithi of Margashirsa month. The day, Guruvar (Thursday) will also be observed as Pradosh Vrat as well as the Masik Shivaratri Vrat. Both the fasts are observed every month on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. While the Pradosh Puja is performed when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosh time overlaps, the Shivaratri Puja is performed at midnight. Both the fasts are very significant for Lord Shiva devotees. Read on to know about the Tithi, Nakshatra, Aadal Yoga and Abhijit Muhurat timings for December 2.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 2

Advertisement

On Thursday, the sunrise will take place at 06:57 AM while the sunset timing will be 5:24 PM. The moon will rise by 05:33 AM, December 03, and set at 03:50 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 2

The DwaTrayodashi Tithi will be prevalent upto 08:26 PM on December 2, and after that Chaturdashi Tithi will commence. The Nakshatra will be Swati upto 06:47 PM and then Vishaka will prevail. The Moon will sit in Tula Rashi for the whole time while Sun will remain in Vrishchika Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 2

Advertisement

Thursday will have auspicious muhurats like Amrit Kalam, Abhijit Muhurat, and others. The timings of Amrit Kalam is predicted to be 08:31 AM to 09:58 AM, whereas, Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11:50 AM to 12:31 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurta will prevail from 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM and 05:13 PM to 05:37 PM respectively.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 2

The auspicious Vidaal yoga will be effective from 06:57 AM to 04:28 PM followed by Aadal Yoga from 04:28 PM to 01:00 AM, Dec 03. The Rahu Kalam will commence at 01:29 PM and remain active till 02:47 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.