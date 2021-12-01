Aaj Ka Panchang, December 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, and Other Details for Wednesday

The month of December will begin with Utpanna Ekadashi. Dwadashi tithi will prevail in Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month on December 1, Wednesday. According to the panchang the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 4:13 am on November 30, 2021 and it will end by 2:13 am on December 01, 2021. The Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, which comes after Kartik Purnima, is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. It is one of the significant Ekadashis because it has been linked to the origin of Ekadashi fasting.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 1

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the sunrise will take place at 6:56 am while the sunset timing, as per the panchang, will be 5:24 pm. The moon will set by 3:12 pm on December 1, but the moonrise has been predicted to be 4:23 am on December 2.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 1

The Dwadashi tithi will be prevalent upto 11:35 pm on December 1, later the Trayodashi tithi will take over. The Chitra nakshatra will be upto 6:47 pm, it will be followed by Swati nakshatra. The Moon will be in Kanya Rashi till 7:45 pm, it will make its move and settle in Tula Rashi. The Sun will continue to be in Vrishchika Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 1

Today, there will be no Abhijit Muhurat. The Amrit Kalam will remain in effect from 12:52 pm to 2:21 pm. The Vijaya Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurta will take place from 1:54 pm to 2:36 pm and 5:13 pm to 5:37 pm. The Brahma muhurat will prevail between 5:08 am and 6:02 am.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 1

The most inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will begin at 12:10 pm and will end by 1:28 pm. Dur Muhurtam will take place from 11:49 am to 12:31 pm, whereas Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 10:51 am to 12:10 pm. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective between 8:14 am and 9:33 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.