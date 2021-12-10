Aaj Ka Panchang, December 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

>Aaj Ka Panchang, December 10, 2021: According to the Drik panchang, December 10, will mark the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi of Margashirsha month today. The Panchaka will prevail today, along with Aadal yoga. It is important that you note all the inauspicious timings of the day, as no auspicious work or event should be carried out during these muhurats. You can schedule all the important ceremonies in the auspicious hours of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 10

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the sunrise will take place at 07:03 AM, and the sunset will take place at 5:25 PM on Friday. Today, the moon will rise at 12:23 PM, while the moonset will take place at 11:53 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 10

The Saptami tithi will prevail upto 07:09 PM, later the Ashtami tithi will take over. The nakshatra will be Shatabhisha upto 09:48 PM, it will be followed by Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra. The Moon will sit in Kumbha Rashi today, while the Sun will continue its stay in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 10

Advertisement

The Abhijit muhurat will be effective on December 10 from 11:53 AM to 12:34 PM, while the Brahma muhurat will begin at 05:13 AM and will conclude by 06:08 AM. The timings for Amrit Kalam and Vijaya Muhurta will take place from 02:37 PM to 04:13 PM and 01:57 PM to 02:39 PM respectively. The Sayahna Sandhya will be from 05:25 PM to 06:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 10

According to Panchang, the inauspicious Panchaka will prevail the whole day on December 10. The Rahu Kalam will be effective from 10:56 AM to 12:14 PM, whereas the Aadal Yoga will prevail between 09:48 PM and 07:03 AM, Dec 11. The Bhadra muhurat today will be from 07:09 PM to 07:03 AM, Dec 11, while the timing of Gulikai Kalam is from 08:20 AM to 09:38 AM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.