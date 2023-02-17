Aaj Ka Panchang, February 17: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 17: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dwadashi and the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will be observing two religious festivals, Vijaya Ekadashi Parana and Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi on this day. Read the tithi, timings, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day given below if you want to know how to avoid difficulties and how your day will unfold.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2023 Celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre: Tickets Price, When and Where to Watch Online on February 18?

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 17

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:58 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:12 PM. It is assumed that there will be a moonrise at 5:30 AM on February 18 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:46 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 17

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 11:36 PM and later the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 8:28 PM, after that Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail. The moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi up to 1:48 AM on February 18, after that it will occur in Makara Rashi. While the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 17

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:16 AM to 6:07 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:13 PM and 12:58 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:10 PM to 6:36 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:28 PM to 3:13 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:12 PM to 7:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 17

The Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kalam lies between 11:11 AM and 12:35 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 8:22 AM and 9:47 AM. The Dur Muhurtam Muhurat will be observed from 9:13 AM to 9:58 AM, and then from 12:58 PM to 1:43 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 3:24 PM to 4:48 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here