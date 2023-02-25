Home » News » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, February 25: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 25: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, February 25: Devotees will observe Skanda Sashti today. Lord Skanda, an incarnation of Kartikeya, is worshipped on Skanda Sashti

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 00:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Lord Skanda is the son of Shiva and Parvati and is honoured on Sashti Tithi. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Lord Skanda is the son of Shiva and Parvati and is honoured on Sashti Tithi. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, FEBRUARY 25: According to the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha, this Saturday’s Panchang will mark the Shashthi Tithi and the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. Hindus will observe a religious festival Skanda Sashti on this day. Lord Skanda, an incarnation of Kartikeya, is worshipped on Skanda Sashti. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Skanda is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan,and Subramanya. On Sashti Tithi, devotees observe a fast during the Shukla Paksha Sashti. Read to know the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON FEBRUARY 25

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:51 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:18 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 10:01 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 11:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR FEBRUARY 25

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect up to 12:20 AM on February 26 and later the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:59 PM, after that Krittika Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Mesha Rashi while the sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 25

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:10 AM to 6:01 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:11 PM and 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:16 PM to 6:41 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:15 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place between 6:18 PM and 7:33 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR FEBRUARY 25

The inauspicious timings or Ashubh Muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 9:43 AM to 11:08 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 6:51 AM and 8:17 AM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 2:00 PM to 3:26 PM while the Baana Muhurat will be in Agni up to 7:24 AM.

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse

first published: February 25, 2023, 00:26 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 00:26 IST
