Aaj Ka Panchang, January 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Panchang for Tuesday (Mangalwara) will mark the Navami tithi in the Pausha month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. On January 11, a number of auspicious and inauspicious muhurats will prevail, including the Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. Check out all the information related to the day here:

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 11

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 07:15 AM, however the sunset timing is predicted to be 05:43 PM. The moon will rise on January 11 will take place at 12:57 PM, the moon will set by January 12 at 02:21 AM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 11

The Navami Tithi will prevail today, but after 2:21 PM, the Dashami Tithi will take over. Nakshatra will be Ashwini upto 11:10 AM, it will be followed by Bharani nakshatra. The Moon will be in Mesha Rashi while the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 11

On January 11, the Ravi Yoga will prevail twice, first between 07:15 AM and 08:11 AM, and later between 11:10 AM and 07:15 AM, Jan 12. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:08 PM to 12:50 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Tuesday are from 05:26 AM to 06:21 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 05:32 PM and it will prevail till 05:56 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 05:43 PM and it will conclude by 07:04 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 11

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 03:06 PM to 04:24 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 09:20 AM to 10:02 AM. The Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 09:54 PM to 11:41 PM and the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 12:29 PM to 01:47 PM.

