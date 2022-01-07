Aaj Ka Panchang, January 7, 2021: Check Out Shubh And Ashubh Muhurat for Friday

According to the Panchang, January 7 will fall on Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha month. The Skanda Sashti will also be observed on Friday (Shukravara). Along with Ravi Yoga, the Panchaka and Aadal Yoga will also prevail today. Check out the details, like sunrise, sunset, tithi, nakshatra for the day:

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JANUARY 7

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 07:15 AM, while the sunset is expected to take place at 5:40 PM. The Panchang has predicted the timing for moonrise to be at 10:54 AM, and the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 10:39 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JANUARY 7

The Panchami tithi will prevail on January 7 upto 11:10 AM, and will be followed by the Shashthi tithi. The nakshatra will be Purva Bhadrapada today. The effect of this nakshatra will conclude by 06:20 AM on January 08. The Moon will be in Kumbha, Aquarius Rashi and the Sun will continue its stay in Dhanu Rashi, Sagittarius zodiac sign.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 7

According to Panchang, the auspicious muhurat of Ravi Yoga will come into effect from 07:15 AM to 06:20 AM, January 08. The Abhijit muhurat will be from 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM. However, The Brahma muhurat will be prevailing from 05:26 AM to 06:20 AM, while the Godhuli Muhurat will come in effect from 05:29 PM to 05:53 PM. Vijaya Muhurta will be effective from 02:11 PM to 02:53 PM today, according to the Panchang.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JANUARY 7

The Panchang predicts the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 11:09 AM to 12:27 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 03:03 PM to 04:21 PM, while the Varjyam Yoga will be in effect from 12:44 PM to 02:20 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing between 08:33 AM and 09:51 AM. The Panchaka will be in effect the whole day.

