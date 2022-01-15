Pradosh Vrat: When is Pradosh Vrat in 2022? Dates, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurats, Mantra and Significance

As the Trayodashi tithi of Shukla Paksha, which is in the Paush month, will be falling on Saturday (January 15), the vrat will be known as Shani Pradosh Vrat.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed during the Trayodashi tithi, which prevails twice every month. Devotees believe that by religiously observing the Pradosh Vrat, one can appease Lord Shiva. The first Pradosh Vrat of 2022 will be prevailing in the month of January, and this time the Trayodashi tithi of Shukla Paksha, which is in the Paush month, will be falling on Saturday, January 15. As the day will be Saturday or Shanivara, the vrat will be known as Shani Pradosh Vrat.

Date and Shubh Muhurat Of Pradosh Vrat

Advertisement

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin on January 14, at 10:19 PM and it will prevail for the whole day on January 15. The tithi will conclude on January 16 by 12:57 AM. According to the Panchang, the Pradosh Vrat on January 15 will prevail for 2 hours and 42 minutes, it will begin at 05:46 PM and it will conclude by 08:28 PM.

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat, which falls on Saturday, is usually observed by devotees who wish to conceive a child. Apart from it, fasting on this day brings happiness and prosperity in life. As devotees observe this fast to appease Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, it is said that the blessings of Shani Dev are also obtained.

Advertisement

Puja Vidhi Of Pradosh Vrat

On this day, devotees wake up early in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath in Ganga. However, for those it is not feasible, they can also add a few drops of Ganga water to their regular bathing water. The puja begins with offering water to Lord Surya, also known as ‘Surya Arg.’ After this, devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, recite Shiva Chalisa, and chant mantras. Fruits, flowers, incense, akshat (rice), cannabis, datura, milk, curd, and panchamarit are offered to God. The puja vidhi is concluded by aarti. Apart from this puja, devotees observe fast for the whole day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.