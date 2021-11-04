Aaj Ka Panchang, November 04, 2021: Check Out Laxmi Puja Timings, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Diwali 2021

Diwali, November 4, will fall on the Amavasya tithi of Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. According to the Panchang, on the day of Diwali, people get up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors. As it is Amavasya day, people also perform Shradh for their ancestors.

Traditionally, the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi observe a day-long fast and perform puja in the evening. On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 4

The Panchang predicts that the sunrise will take place at 06:35 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:33 PM. According to the panchang, the moonrise will not take place today, while the moonset timing have been said to be 5:20 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 4

The Amavasya tithi will remain in effect on the day of Diwali. The Amavasya tithi will conclude at 02:44 AM on November 05. The Chitra nakshatra will prevail upto 07:43 AM, later the Swati nakshatra will take over. It will last upto 05:08 AM, Nov 05. On November 4, the moon and the sun will sit in the Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 4

Though the Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, the timing for Abhijit muhurat is from 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM. The timings of Brahma and Godhuli muhurat is from 04:51 AM to 05:43 AM & from 05:22 PM to 05:46 PM. On the day of Diwali, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect from 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM, while the Nishita Muhurta will fall between 01:54 PM and 02:38 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 4

The Rahu Kalam will prevail between 01:26 PM and 02:49 PM, on November 4. The Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 09:19 AM to 10:42 AM, while the timing of Yamaganda muhurat is from 06:35 AM to 07:57 AM. Aadal Yoga will begin at 06:35 AM and will conclude at 07:43 AM on November 4.

