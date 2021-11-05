Aaj Ka Panchang, November 05, 2021: Check Out Govardhan Puja Timings, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Adaal Yoga and Other Details for Friday

Friday, November 5, will mark the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Kartika month in Vikarama Samvat 2078. According to the Drikpanchang, the day after Diwali is observed as Govardhan Puja. It is observed to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna on God Indra. Depending on the starting time of Pratipada Tithi, sometimes there might be one day gap between Diwali and Govardhan Puja. It is also known as Annakut Puja as food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables are offered to Lord Krishna as Bhog.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 5

According to Hindu Panchang predictions, the timings for sunrise and sunset will be 06:36 AM and 5:33 PM, respectively. The moonrise is likely to take place today at 06:50 AM, while the timing for moonset has been said to be 06:02 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 5

The Pratipada Tithi will prevail from 02:44 AM to 11:14 PM on November 05. The Nakshatra will be Vishakha upto 02:23 AM, November 6. Moonsign will be in Tula upto 09:04 PM, Nov 05 followed by Vrishchika Rashi, while Sunsign will be in Tula for a few more days.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 5

The Abhijit Muhurat timing is 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM while the Brahma and Godhuli Muhurat will take place from 04:52 AM to 05:44 AM and 05:22 PM to 05:46 PM, respectively. The Amrit Kalam is likely to take place between 06:35 PM and 08:00 PM, whereas Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga will remain effective from 02:23 AM, Nov 06 to 06:37 AM, Nov 06.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 5

While there will be no Adaal Yoga and Vidal Yoga on November 5, the Rahu Kalam will remain in effect from 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat and Gulikai Kalam will take place from 02:49 PM to 04:11 PM and 07:58 AM to 09:20 AM, respectively.

