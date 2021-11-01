Aaj Ka Panchang, November 1, 2021: Check Out Ekadashi Timings, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

The month of November will commence with Govatsa Dwadashi and Rama Ekadashi. On November 1, Monday, Ekadashi tithi will prevail in the Krishna Paksha of Kartika month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. Every year, Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day before Dhanteras. On this day, cows and calves are worshipped and wheat products are offered to them.

Devotees who observe Govatsa Dwadashi abstain from eating any wheat and milk products during the day. Govatsa Dwadashi is also observed as Nandini Vrat, Nandini is a divine cow in Hindu mythology.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON November 1

According to the panchang, the sunrise will take place at 06:33 AM and the sunset will occur at 5:36 PM on November 1, 2021. The moon will rise at 03:30 AM on November 02, while the moonset timing for Monday is 3:33 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR November 1

The Ekadashi tithi will remain in effect upto 01:21 PM on November 1, followed by Dwadashi tithi. The nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni upto 12:53 PM, later the Uttara Phalguni nakshatra will take over. The Moon will prevail in Simha rashi upto 6:40 PM, later it will shift to Kanya rashi. While the Sun will continue to prevail in Tula rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR November 1

The auspicious Ravi Yoga will not prevail today, but the timeframe of Brahma muhurat is from 04:49 AM to 05:41 AM. The timing for Abhijit Muhurat on November 1 will be between 11:42 AM and 12:26 PM. Other equally auspicious muhurat like Godhuli Muhurta and Vijaya Muhurta will remain in effect from 05:25 PM to 05:49 PM & 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR November 1

This Monday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will prevail from 07:55 AM to 09:18 AM. While the Yamaganda is likely to prevail between 10:41 AM and 12:04 PM, the timing for Gulikai Kalam is from 01:27 PM to 02:50 PM. The Varjyam will fall on November 1, from 07:44 PM to 09:16 PM.

