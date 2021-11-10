Aaj Ka Panchang, November 10, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Sunrise, Sunset Timings for Chhath Puja

November 10 marks the Shashthi tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Shukla Paksha lunar phase, according to the Panchang. The day will be Budhvaar or Wednesday and it will also mark Chhath Puja. The festival is largely celebrated in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. During Chhath Puja, Hindu devotees worship the Sun God also known as Surya. He symbolises energy and life force. Devotees worship the Sun God by taking a dip in the river and wish for the well-being, prosperity and progress.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 10

This Wednesday, the panchang predicts sunrise at 6:40 am and sunset is likely at 5:30 pm. The timing for moonrise is 12:22 pm on November 10, while the moonset will take place at 10:56 pm on Wednesday.

The sun will rise at 6:41 am on Thursday, November 11, the last day of Chhath Puja when devotees will pray to rising sun and perform morning arag ritual.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 10

The Shashthi tithi will remain in effect up to 8:25 am after which the Saptami tithi will come into effect on November 10. The Uttara Ashadha will remain in effect up to 3:42 pm on November 10 after which it will shift to Shravana Nakshatra on Wednesday. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi while the Sun will also remain in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 10

The Abhijit Muhurat will not be there this Wednesday. However, the Ravi Yoga will come in effect at 6:40 am and remain so till 3:42 pm. Brahma Muhurat will remain in effect from 4:55 am to 5:47 am. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:19 pm to 5:43 pm. On Wednesday, the Sayahna Sandhya will remain in effect from 5:30 pm to 6:49 pm.

The Nishita Muhurta will come into effect on November 10 at 11:39 pm and remain so till 12:32 AM on November 11.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 10

This Wednesday the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra will come into effect at 9:02 am and remain so till 7:35 pm. The Rahu Kalam will come in effect from 12:05 pm and continue till 01:26 pm. The timings for Vidal Yoga are from 6:40 am to 9:58 am. The Yamaganda Muhurat will come into effect at 8:01 am and will prevail till 9:22 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.