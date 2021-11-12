Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

On Friday, the Hindu calendars will mark the Navami tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Shukla Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Shukravaar or Friday and according to Panchang, it will also mark the occasion of Akshaya Navami. The occasion is observed on Shukla Navami day of the Kartik month as per Hindu calendar.

Akshaya Navami comes two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the era of Satya Yuga began on the day of Akshaya Navami. The day is also known as Satya Yugadi and it is significant for activities related to Daan-Punya (charity).

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 12

According to Panchang, the sunrise on Friday will take place at 06:41 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:29 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 01:48 PM on November 12, while the moonset will take place at 01:02 AM on November 13.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 12

The Navami tithi will remain in effect upto 05:31 AM on November 13 after which the Dashmi tithi will come in effect. The Dhanishta nakshatra will previalon Friday till 02:54 PM after which it will move to Shatabhisha nakshatra. The Moon will be in Kumbha rashi this Friday while the Sun will continue to remain in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

The auspicious timing of Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The Ravi Yoga will be from 02:54 PM to 06:42 AM on November 13. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is between 04:56 AM and05:49 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:18 PM to 05:42 PM.

On Friday, the Sayahna Sandhya will remain active from 05:29 PM to 06:48 PM while the Nishita Muhurta will take place between 11:39 PM and 12:32 AM on November 13.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Gulikai Kalam will come into effect at 08:02 AM and remain so till 09:23 AM. The Rahu Kalam will come into effect in the morning hours from 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM. The timings for Aadal Yoga are from06:41 AM to 02:54 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 02:47 PM to 04:08 PM on Friday.

