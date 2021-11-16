Aaj Ka Panchang, November 16, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

The Hindu calendars will mark the Dwadashi tithi in the Kartika month on Tuesday. The Kartika month is currently in the Shukla Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Mangalwar or Tuesday and according to Panchang, it will also mark the occasion of Vrischika Sankranti. The sacred day marks the movement of the Sun from Tula Rashi, which is the zodiac sign known as Libra, to Vrischika Rashi, which is the zodiac sign called Scorpio. Hence, this movement of the sun in the Hindu calendar is known as Vrischika Sankranti.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 16

According to Panchang, the expected timing of sunrise is 06:44 AM, and the sunset will take place at 5:27 PM. The timing for moonrise is predicted by the Panchang to be at 03:53 PM, while the moonset will take place at 04:44 AM on November 17.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 16

The Dwadashi tithi will remain in effect upto 08:01 AM on November 15 after which the Trayodashi tithi will come in effect. The Revati nakshatra will prevail upto 08:15 PMon Tuesday, followed by Ashwini nakshatra. The Moon will be in Meena rashi upto 08:15 PM and latermove to Mesha rashi on Tuesday, while the Sun will be in Tula Rashi upto 01:18 PM and then move to Vrishchika Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 16

The timing of the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The Ravi Yoga muhurat will be prevailing from 08:15 PM to 06:45 AM on November 17. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 04:58 AM to 05:51 AM.

Meanwhile, the Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:16 PM to 05:40 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya will be from 05:27 PM to 06:47 PM while the Nishita Muhurta will come into effect at 11:40 PM and remain so till 12:33 AM on November 17.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 16

According to Panchang, the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola will prevail throughout the day. Rahu Kalam will come into effect in the afternoon from 02:46 PM to 04:07 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will also prevail in the afternoon of this Tuesday from 12:06 PM to 01:26 PM.

The Panchak muhurat will remain active from 06:44 AM to 08:15 PM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 09:25 AM to 10:45 AM.

