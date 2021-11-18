Aaj Ka Panchang, November 18, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The Hindu vedic calendar or Vikrama Samvata will mark the Chaturdashi tithi of the Kartika month on Thursday. The Kartika month is currently witnessing the lunar phase called the Shukla Paksha. The day will be Guruwar or Thursday and it will also mark the occasion of Dev Diwali. The occasion, celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi, marks the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. It is because of this that Hindu devotees in Varanasi celebrate Dev Deepawali festival which is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima since it is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 18

According to Panchang, the timing of sunrise is predicted to be 06:46 AM, and the sunset is expected to take place at 5:26 PM. The predicted timing for moonrise is 04:53 PM, while the moonset is expected to take place at 06:33 AM on November 19.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 18

The Chaturdashi tithi will prevail on Thursday till 12:00 PM following which the Purnima tithi will come into effect. The Bharani nakshatra will prevail till 01:30 AM on Nov 19 after which it will move to Krittika nakshatra. The Moon will continue to be in Mesha Rashi while the Sun will also remain in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 18

The Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Thursday from 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM, however Ravi Yoga muhurat will not prevail today. The timing for Brahma Muhurta is from 04:59 AM to 05:53 AM. Another auspicious timing called Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 05:16 PM to 05:40 PM.

Meanwhile, the Amrit Kalam muhurat will come into effect at 08:08 PM and remain so till 09:55 PM. The Nishita Muhurta will once again prevail from 11:40 PM and remain so till 12:33 AM on November 19.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 18

Panchang predicts the inauspicious timing of Rahu Kalam to come into effect in the afternoon from 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will also prevail in the afternoon from 09:26 AM to 10:46 AM.

The Varjyam muhurat will remain in effect from 09:26 AM to 11:13 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 06:46 AM to 08:06 AM.

