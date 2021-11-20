Aaj Ka Panchang, November 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

November 20 will mark the beginning of Margashirsha month. The Tithi will be Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi. Margashirsha is the 9th month of the Hindu calendar that begins after Kartika Purnima. The day will mark the auspicious Rohini Vrat. It is a significant fasting day for the Jain community which is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands. The fasting is observed on the day when Rohini Nakshatra prevails after sunrise. Check all the other important details of the day

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 20

On November 20, the sunrise will take place at 06:48 AM, and it will set at 5:26 PM in the evening. The moonrise and moonset timings for Saturday is 06:05 PM and 07:28 AM, respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 20

The Pratipada Tithi will prevail upto 05:04 PM on November 20 followed by Dwitiya Tithi. The Nakshatra will be Rohini upto full night. The Moon will remain in Vrishabha while Sun will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 20

The day will be very auspicious as the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga as well as Amrita Siddhi Yoga will prevail for the whole day. Abhijit muhurat will take place from 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM on Saturday whereas Godhuli Muhurta will prevail from 05:15 PM to 05:39 PM. While there will be no Amrit Kalam on Saturday, the Vijaya Muhurat will remain in effect from 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 20

This Saturday, the Aadal Yoga will remain in effect for the whole day. The timeframe between 09:27 AM and 10:47 AM will remain under the effect of Rahu which is also known as Rahu Kalam. Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam Timings are 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM and 06:48 AM to 08:07 AM respectively.

